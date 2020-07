Amenities

Light, bright and spacious end of group with first floor master suite. Gorgeous Hardwoods. Huge 2-car garage. All appliances included. Large updated kitchen leads to breakfast room. Fenced yard with deck. Everything you need is on the main level: garage, laundry, kitchen, master suite. Family room plus living room. Formal DR for entertaining. 2 additional BRs upstairs. No cats. Dogs up to 30 lbs ok with additional deposit. Owner pays HOA fees.