Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Marlton, MD

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Marlton offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute f... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
3 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
995 sqft
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Marlton

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
11781 DULEY STATION ROAD
11781 Duley Station Road, Croom, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Quaint Cape Code recently remodeled offers 3 levels, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & basement with newer appliances. Detached 1 car garage. Good credit a must, non-smokers & no pets. Rental is house and immediate grassed area around home.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
971 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
4805 HARCOURT ROAD
4805 Harcourt Rd, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1880 sqft
Two bedroom suites with private baths upper level, main level features living room, spacious dining, upgraded kitchen with window, pantry and half bath.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
4504 LORD LOUDOUN COURT
4504 Lord Loudoun Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
931 sqft
Freshly painted with laminate floor two bedroom with two full bathroom, fire place in the living room and a balcony
Results within 10 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1205 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
109 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1215 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1308 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1172 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
712 GARRETT A MORGAN BOULEVARD
712 Garrett a. Morgan Boulevard, Summerfield, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
newly renovated 3 level garage townhouse, 2 Master bedrooms, 2.5 baths. bonus room lower level. New paint, new carpet, new 2 level hardwood floors, granite counter top, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer & dryer on bedroom level.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
13220 FOX BOW DRIVE
13220 Fox Bow Drive, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1186 sqft
luxury 2BR, 2BA condo in Cameron Grove 55+ community. Features: (Resort Center with game room, pool table, tennis court, TV, bar, loungearea, fitness center w/sauna, pool, aerobic room, exercise equipment, Outdoor Rec center inc, pool area, golf.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
10244 PRINCE PL #21-T3
10244 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Tenants-Run to see this lovely remodeled 2 bdrm/2FB condo near Largo Town Ctr, PG Comm Coll, THe Metro, and much much more! Brand new HWFs, Master bdrm has a huge walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the unit, dual terrace, and more.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2089 Tanglewood Drive
2089 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
TURN KEY READY! End Unit Townhouse for Rent! - CLEAN & READY - End Unit Townhouse for RENT! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse is freshly painted, new carpets and flooring installed in Feb. 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Marlton, MD

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Marlton offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Marlton offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Marlton. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

