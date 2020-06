Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This Charming 4 level, split level with over 1,900+ livable Sq Ft shows excellent. Upgraded Kitchen & a pristine Liv Rm are just a few attributes that make this home a 10. The family Rm is great for family gatherings around the pellet FP. Has great curb appeal. The deck overlooks a well manicured level huge yard, shed. Your Family will LOVE living in this spacious single family home. Thanks for Showing.