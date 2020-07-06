8524 Paragon Ct

Amenities

Amazing 3BR/2F BA /2H BA in Upper Marlboro. Step into a spacious living room and dining combo. French doors lead to a Juliet balcony offering great sunlight. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Upper level has three large bedrooms including a master suite with a private bath. There is a hall bath with a spacious linen closet. Lower level of the home has a finished basement and separate laundry/utility room. Fully fenced backyard is great for relaxing or entertaining outdoors.



--Close to Marlton Park and Marlton Golf Course



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



