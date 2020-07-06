All apartments in Marlton
Find more places like 8524 Paragon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlton, MD
/
8524 Paragon Ct
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

8524 Paragon Ct

8524 Paragon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8524 Paragon Court, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 3BR/2F BA /2H BA in Upper Marlboro. Step into a spacious living room and dining combo. French doors lead to a Juliet balcony offering great sunlight. Updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Upper level has three large bedrooms including a master suite with a private bath. There is a hall bath with a spacious linen closet. Lower level of the home has a finished basement and separate laundry/utility room. Fully fenced backyard is great for relaxing or entertaining outdoors.

--Close to Marlton Park and Marlton Golf Course

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 Paragon Ct have any available units?
8524 Paragon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 8524 Paragon Ct have?
Some of 8524 Paragon Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 Paragon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8524 Paragon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 Paragon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8524 Paragon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 8524 Paragon Ct offer parking?
No, 8524 Paragon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8524 Paragon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 Paragon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 Paragon Ct have a pool?
No, 8524 Paragon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8524 Paragon Ct have accessible units?
No, 8524 Paragon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 Paragon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 Paragon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8524 Paragon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8524 Paragon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd
Marlton, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlton 1 BedroomsMarlton Apartments with Gym
Marlton Apartments with ParkingMarlton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marlton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MD
Fulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America