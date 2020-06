Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Three level updated townhome for rent. This home has has bamboo (ebony) wide plank flooring in the foyer, family room and landing. 42 inch white cabinetry with brushed nickel accessories. Stainless steel appliances and recess lighting. The kitchen holds an eat in dining area with a bump out that leads to a rear deck! The bedrooms are all a great size with nice closet space. Tenant must have strong credit, income and rental history. No Pets allowed.