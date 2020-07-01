All apartments in Marlboro Village
4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE

4713 Amberfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4713 Amberfield Drive, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful renovated home is the perfect place to call home!The easy flow floor plan includes an open feel from the warm and welcoming family room to the sun-filled dining room with deck off back. With a one car Garage. You will want to make time to see this stunning home! Key Location! Close proximity to Washington, Baltimore, Beltway, Metro, Andrews Air Force Base. Close to great restaurants and shopping centers.*****ALSO RENTED FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2750/MONTH. SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

