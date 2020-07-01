4713 AMBERFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful renovated home is the perfect place to call home!The easy flow floor plan includes an open feel from the warm and welcoming family room to the sun-filled dining room with deck off back. With a one car Garage. You will want to make time to see this stunning home! Key Location! Close proximity to Washington, Baltimore, Beltway, Metro, Andrews Air Force Base. Close to great restaurants and shopping centers.*****ALSO RENTED FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2750/MONTH. SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE.