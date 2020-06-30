4520 Lord Loudoun Ct

Amenities

This updated one-bedroom with loft third floor unit is a fifteen minutes away from the Largo Town Center metro, and new Largo Medical Center. The features a fireplace and brand new black kitchen appliances, and a gas light fire place in the living room.



We are looking for prospective tenants with income of $42,000 or more with a good rental history. The unit is ready to be leased. Please contact us if you are interested in this unit.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and landlord pays for water and sewer.