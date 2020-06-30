All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

4520 Lord Loudoun Ct

4520 Lord Loudoun Court · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Lord Loudoun Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated one-bedroom with loft third floor unit is a fifteen minutes away from the Largo Town Center metro, and new Largo Medical Center. The features a fireplace and brand new black kitchen appliances, and a gas light fire place in the living room.

We are looking for prospective tenants with income of $42,000 or more with a good rental history. The unit is ready to be leased. Please contact us if you are interested in this unit.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and landlord pays for water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct have any available units?
4520 Lord Loudoun Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct have?
Some of 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Lord Loudoun Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct offer parking?
No, 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct have a pool?
No, 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct have accessible units?
No, 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4520 Lord Loudoun Ct has units with air conditioning.

