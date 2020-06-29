13803 EDWALL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy two bedroom,1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage townhome in the sought after community of Villages of Marlborough. Living area has wood floors w/ access to a large deck for entertaining. Great location for commute/travel, close to Rt. 4, 301 and 202. 2 yr lease option preferred/available. Requirements: Good credit, completed application pkg to include PGCAR rental application (long version), pay stubs, copy of ID and credit card auth form for app fee processing. My office will process applications. Please email completed applications to: TanishaAshford@me.com