Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

13803 EDWALL DRIVE

13803 Edwall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13803 Edwall Drive, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy two bedroom,1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage townhome in the sought after community of Villages of Marlborough. Living area has wood floors w/ access to a large deck for entertaining. Great location for commute/travel, close to Rt. 4, 301 and 202. 2 yr lease option preferred/available. Requirements: Good credit, completed application pkg to include PGCAR rental application (long version), pay stubs, copy of ID and credit card auth form for app fee processing. My office will process applications. Please email completed applications to: TanishaAshford@me.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13803 EDWALL DRIVE have any available units?
13803 EDWALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 13803 EDWALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13803 EDWALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13803 EDWALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13803 EDWALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13803 EDWALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13803 EDWALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13803 EDWALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13803 EDWALL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13803 EDWALL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13803 EDWALL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13803 EDWALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13803 EDWALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13803 EDWALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13803 EDWALL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13803 EDWALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13803 EDWALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
