13803 Bentwaters Dr

Gorgeous 2 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Upper Marlboro. Step into a split foyer with access to the main living area with wood flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, updated appliances and ample cabinet and counter space. Enjoy immediate access to the deck which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs there is a master carpeted bedroom with a walk-in closet and master bedroom. There is an additional bedroom and hall bath. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard as a private retreat.
Sorry, no pets.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
