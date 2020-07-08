All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 13803 Bentwaters Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
13803 Bentwaters Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

13803 Bentwaters Dr

13803 Bentwaters Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13803 Bentwaters Drive, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Upper Marlboro. Step into a split foyer with access to the main living area with wood flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, updated appliances and ample cabinet and counter space. Enjoy immediate access to the deck which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs there is a master carpeted bedroom with a walk-in closet and master bedroom. There is an additional bedroom and hall bath. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard as a private retreat.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5394015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13803 Bentwaters Dr have any available units?
13803 Bentwaters Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13803 Bentwaters Dr have?
Some of 13803 Bentwaters Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13803 Bentwaters Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13803 Bentwaters Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13803 Bentwaters Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13803 Bentwaters Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13803 Bentwaters Dr offer parking?
No, 13803 Bentwaters Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13803 Bentwaters Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13803 Bentwaters Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13803 Bentwaters Dr have a pool?
No, 13803 Bentwaters Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13803 Bentwaters Dr have accessible units?
No, 13803 Bentwaters Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13803 Bentwaters Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13803 Bentwaters Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13803 Bentwaters Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13803 Bentwaters Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University