Lutherville, MD
1608 Trebor Ct
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

1608 Trebor Ct

1608 Trebor Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Trebor Ct, Lutherville, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply

Adorable single family home available JUNE 1st, located in desirable Lutherville! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with playground area.
This home is has all the perks!
Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding & recessed lighting throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace & fully updated kitchen w/custom cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar.
There is a half bath located by the kitchen.
Updated bathrooms w/ brushes nickel features.
Main level sunroom with access to back deck and Shed.
Bedrooms are bright and airy with plenty of space.
Lower level can be used for office, family or entertainment room. Laundry room and additional storage.
This is a gem of a home! Within minutes to I-83 and I-95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Trebor Ct have any available units?
1608 Trebor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutherville, MD.
What amenities does 1608 Trebor Ct have?
Some of 1608 Trebor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Trebor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Trebor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Trebor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Trebor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Trebor Ct offer parking?
No, 1608 Trebor Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Trebor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Trebor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Trebor Ct have a pool?
No, 1608 Trebor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Trebor Ct have accessible units?
No, 1608 Trebor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Trebor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Trebor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Trebor Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1608 Trebor Ct has units with air conditioning.
