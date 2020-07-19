Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

417 Upland Rd/ Large 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Beautiful traditional house with vinyl siding. Large porch. Good size living room freshly painted and carpeting. Separate dining room with built in bench. Large full bathroom off the dining room. Large kitchen with room for table and chairs. Gas stove and refrigerator. Built in drawers in the kitchen. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with carpet. A large bathroom. Large back yard. Available Now. $ 1,550/ Month + Utilities. Application Fees are none refundable.



(RLNE2421380)