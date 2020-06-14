156 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD with hardwood floors
Bleep bleep, blorp blorp. Linthicum is home to the National Electronics Museum, which hosts an annual event called Robot Fest. Here, techies and hobbyists unite to salute the field of robotics, hopefully without accidentally creating a race of evil metal overlords or a sentient defense program. It hasn't happened yet, but who knows what next year's festival will bring. Whatever comes to pass, there's bound to be robot-style dancing involved.
Linthicum is an unincorporated census designated place in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. That's a bit of a mouthful, even more so considering that it's actually known by the Postal Service as Linthicum Heights. Whatever you like to call this town, there are 10,434 people dancing the robot all over the 5.5 square miles that make up Linthicum. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Linthicum renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.