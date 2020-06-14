Apartment List
/
MD
/
linthicum
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Linthicum renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,389
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Linthicum
28 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,388
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Linthicum

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Linthicum
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Otterbein
75 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
35 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,336
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Downtown Baltimore
2 Units Available
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Ridgely's Delight
10 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,160
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Riverside
2 Units Available
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of historic Federal Hill, 1111 Light Street Apartments puts you right in the center of everything! Whether youre out on the town or relaxing at home enjoying 1111 Light Streets community amenities, theres always
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Federal Hill - Montgomery
40 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Baltimore
59 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,025
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
44 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,422
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Locust Point
28 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Little Italy
60 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,811
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
10 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,558
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
19 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Little Italy
13 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Downtown Baltimore
38 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,115
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Otterbein
30 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
City Guide for Linthicum, MD

Bleep bleep, blorp blorp. Linthicum is home to the National Electronics Museum, which hosts an annual event called Robot Fest. Here, techies and hobbyists unite to salute the field of robotics, hopefully without accidentally creating a race of evil metal overlords or a sentient defense program. It hasn't happened yet, but who knows what next year's festival will bring. Whatever comes to pass, there's bound to be robot-style dancing involved.

Linthicum is an unincorporated census designated place in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. That's a bit of a mouthful, even more so considering that it's actually known by the Postal Service as Linthicum Heights. Whatever you like to call this town, there are 10,434 people dancing the robot all over the 5.5 square miles that make up Linthicum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Linthicum, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Linthicum renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Linthicum 1 BedroomsLinthicum 2 BedroomsLinthicum 3 BedroomsLinthicum Apartments with BalconyLinthicum Apartments with Gym
Linthicum Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLinthicum Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLinthicum Apartments with ParkingLinthicum Apartments with Pool
Linthicum Apartments with Washer-DryerLinthicum Dog Friendly ApartmentsLinthicum Pet Friendly PlacesLinthicum Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist University