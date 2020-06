Amenities

End Unit Rental in desired Villas Lake Anita Louise near Lake Linganore, enjoy all the HOA amenities (including pools) along with the amazing features of this lovely colonial townhome. Large oversized back deck with access to the side and back yards. Front entry to open floor plan living/dining room that opens to full kitchen overlooking the back yard. The full basement has plenty of room for storage along with the washer/dryer and newer HVAC. Second floor has two generous size bedrooms with full closets, one bedroom has access to the balcony. Full bath on second floor with tub. Third floor is master suite with walk in closet, modern ceiling fan and master bath with shower.