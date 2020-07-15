All apartments in Linganore
Find more places like 6272 N Steamboat Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linganore, MD
/
6272 N Steamboat Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

6272 N Steamboat Way

6272 North Steamboat Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6272 North Steamboat Way, Linganore, MD 21774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com to schedule a showing!

Minimum Leasing Requirements: $66,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600+. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First month’s rent and security deposit ($1850) required at lease signing. No Pets Please. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!

**OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT** END UNIT 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhouse is ready for you August 8th. Living area on main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and recessed lighting. Kitchen has granite counters, and plenty of cabinet storage! Large deck off main level, great for summer cookouts! Two large bedrooms upstairs (each w/own bath). Finished basement has bonus room and walk-out to private- fenced in yard that backs up to green space. Access to Lake Linganore Amenities (pools, lakes and beaches). Walking distance to Elementary School. 5-10 minute Drive to I-70. Great family friendly neighborhood! To schedule a showing please complete the questionnaire from our website.

(RLNE4236079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 N Steamboat Way have any available units?
6272 N Steamboat Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linganore, MD.
What amenities does 6272 N Steamboat Way have?
Some of 6272 N Steamboat Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 N Steamboat Way currently offering any rent specials?
6272 N Steamboat Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 N Steamboat Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6272 N Steamboat Way is pet friendly.
Does 6272 N Steamboat Way offer parking?
No, 6272 N Steamboat Way does not offer parking.
Does 6272 N Steamboat Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6272 N Steamboat Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 N Steamboat Way have a pool?
Yes, 6272 N Steamboat Way has a pool.
Does 6272 N Steamboat Way have accessible units?
No, 6272 N Steamboat Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 N Steamboat Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6272 N Steamboat Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6272 N Steamboat Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6272 N Steamboat Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDLaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDSpring Ridge, MDUrbana, MDBallenger Creek, MDDamascus, MDClarksburg, MDMiddletown, MD
Montgomery Village, MDRedland, MDWestminster, MDEldersburg, MDOlney, MDNorth Potomac, MDBrunswick, MDSykesville, MDTravilah, MDAspen Hill, MDLeesburg, VABoonsboro, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America