6272 N Steamboat Way

Minimum Leasing Requirements: $66,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600+. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First month’s rent and security deposit ($1850) required at lease signing. No Pets Please. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



**OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT** END UNIT 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhouse is ready for you August 8th. Living area on main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and recessed lighting. Kitchen has granite counters, and plenty of cabinet storage! Large deck off main level, great for summer cookouts! Two large bedrooms upstairs (each w/own bath). Finished basement has bonus room and walk-out to private- fenced in yard that backs up to green space. Access to Lake Linganore Amenities (pools, lakes and beaches). Walking distance to Elementary School. 5-10 minute Drive to I-70. Great family friendly neighborhood! To schedule a showing please complete the questionnaire from our website.



