3644 EDELMAR TERRACE

Perfect 2-bedroom home for rent in age 55+ community with new heating and A/C systems, new energy efficient windows, new patio door, new hot water heater, new flooring throughout, (NO CARPET HERE), beautiful new high-end granite in kitchen and bathroom, new dishwasher, disposal and microwave, new ceiling fans and lighting. Outstanding quartz tile in updated bath with walk-in shower. All rooms freshly painted. Light-filled living room with cathedral ceiling & wood-burning fireplace. Huge 2-car garage with lots of storage space & big driveway. Very peaceful and quiet location. Rent includes all utilities, cable TV, exterior maintenance, community amenities, and much more. Come enjoy worry-free living in this centrally located, gated community! No pets, no smoking.