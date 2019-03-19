All apartments in Leisure World
Last updated March 19 2019

3644 EDELMAR TERRACE

3644 Edelmar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Edelmar Terrace, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect 2-bedroom home for rent in age 55+ community with new heating and A/C systems, new energy efficient windows, new patio door, new hot water heater, new flooring throughout, (NO CARPET HERE), beautiful new high-end granite in kitchen and bathroom, new dishwasher, disposal and microwave, new ceiling fans and lighting. Outstanding quartz tile in updated bath with walk-in shower. All rooms freshly painted. Light-filled living room with cathedral ceiling & wood-burning fireplace. Huge 2-car garage with lots of storage space & big driveway. Very peaceful and quiet location. Rent includes all utilities, cable TV, exterior maintenance, community amenities, and much more. Come enjoy worry-free living in this centrally located, gated community! No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE have any available units?
3644 EDELMAR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE have?
Some of 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3644 EDELMAR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3644 EDELMAR TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
