Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhouse located in a nine residential area of Silver Spring. This home features Hardwood floors in the living/dining area, fully finished basement with laundry room and family room, plus small fenced backyard. It also has a brick front plus reserved off-street reserved parking. Tenants could easily access to Beltway 95/495 or Inter-county Connector (ICC) via Georgia Ave. Easy access to Metro Bus, walk or ride to the shopping center.