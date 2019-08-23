15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Many attractive updates throughout this first floor unit. Newer light wood kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with two windows to let in plenty of light. Sliding glass doors give direct patio access from living room. New vanities and commodes in both bathrooms. Walk in master bedroom closet. Wall of mirrors in dining room area. Separate laundry room with brand new full size washer and dryer. Extra storage throughout this unit. Assigned parking space across from building entrance. Plenty of visitor spaces as well. Fresh paint and new carpet make this a must to see.