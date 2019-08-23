All apartments in Leisure World
Leisure World, MD
15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT
15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT

15301 Beaverbrook Ct · No Longer Available
Leisure World
Apartments with Gym
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

15301 Beaverbrook Ct, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Many attractive updates throughout this first floor unit. Newer light wood kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with two windows to let in plenty of light. Sliding glass doors give direct patio access from living room. New vanities and commodes in both bathrooms. Walk in master bedroom closet. Wall of mirrors in dining room area. Separate laundry room with brand new full size washer and dryer. Extra storage throughout this unit. Assigned parking space across from building entrance. Plenty of visitor spaces as well. Fresh paint and new carpet make this a must to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have any available units?
15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have?
Some of 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT offers parking.
Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
