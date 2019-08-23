Many attractive updates throughout this first floor unit. Newer light wood kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with two windows to let in plenty of light. Sliding glass doors give direct patio access from living room. New vanities and commodes in both bathrooms. Walk in master bedroom closet. Wall of mirrors in dining room area. Separate laundry room with brand new full size washer and dryer. Extra storage throughout this unit. Assigned parking space across from building entrance. Plenty of visitor spaces as well. Fresh paint and new carpet make this a must to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have any available units?
15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT have?
Some of 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15301 BEAVERBROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.