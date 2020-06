Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Exceptional luxurious rental townhome in convenient Parker Farm featuring Four bedrooms, three and one half baths, high ceilings, gas cooking. hot water and heating. Ready to move into 8/16. New carpet to be installed. One assigned parking space and unassigned spaces available. Basement rec room with gas fireplace. Housing choice vouchers welcomed, Certified funds for deposits, please. New carpet to be installed in the bedrooms.