All apartments in Layhill
Find more places like 14415 BIG BEAR COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Layhill, MD
/
14415 BIG BEAR COURT
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

14415 BIG BEAR COURT

14415 Big Bear Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14415 Big Bear Court, Layhill, MD 20906

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Value! Move-in ready. This stately, 4200+SF Colonial is perfectly sited on a meticulously landscaped ~ acre lot. This 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath estate features lots of natural sunlight beaming from every angle; a dramatic 2-story foyer; formal dining room with beautifully crafted chair railing; formal living room; gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main-level; gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, & an island; plus a family room off the kitchen with wood-burning fireplace. The upper-level features a grand master bedroom with a custom, built-in walk-in-closet, en-suite equipped with double vanities, soaking tub; and separate shower; 4 generously sized bedrooms; and a bonus room which can double as an office space. The lower level features a LARGE, walk-out finished basement with full kitchen, living and dining spaces and 2 additional bedrooms; ideal for in-laws or au-pairs. This beautiful home comes with an expansive deck; backyard, shed and 2-car garage. With so many features, this home won~t last long! Submit an application today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT have any available units?
14415 BIG BEAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT have?
Some of 14415 BIG BEAR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 BIG BEAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14415 BIG BEAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 BIG BEAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14415 BIG BEAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layhill.
Does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14415 BIG BEAR COURT offers parking.
Does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14415 BIG BEAR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT have a pool?
No, 14415 BIG BEAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 14415 BIG BEAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14415 BIG BEAR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14415 BIG BEAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14415 BIG BEAR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDColesville, MDGlenmont, MDAspen Hill, MDCloverly, MDLeisure World, MDOlney, MD
White Oak, MDNorth Kensington, MDFairland, MDCalverton, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDForest Glen, MDRedland, MDBeltsville, MDAdelphi, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park