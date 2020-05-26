14415 BIG BEAR COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Value! Move-in ready. This stately, 4200+SF Colonial is perfectly sited on a meticulously landscaped ~ acre lot. This 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath estate features lots of natural sunlight beaming from every angle; a dramatic 2-story foyer; formal dining room with beautifully crafted chair railing; formal living room; gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main-level; gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, & an island; plus a family room off the kitchen with wood-burning fireplace. The upper-level features a grand master bedroom with a custom, built-in walk-in-closet, en-suite equipped with double vanities, soaking tub; and separate shower; 4 generously sized bedrooms; and a bonus room which can double as an office space. The lower level features a LARGE, walk-out finished basement with full kitchen, living and dining spaces and 2 additional bedrooms; ideal for in-laws or au-pairs. This beautiful home comes with an expansive deck; backyard, shed and 2-car garage. With so many features, this home won~t last long! Submit an application today.