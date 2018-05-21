All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

10204 Nareen St

10204 Nareen Street · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Nareen Street, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Full and Two 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Upper Marlboro! Features a spacious family room with working gas fireplace, updated bath and access to 1 car garage. Second floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo, updated bath, and full sized washer and dryer. The eat in kitchen features a breakfast island, pantry closet, plenty of cabinet storage space, and all stainless steel appliances. Third floor has a full hall bath with tiled floors and tiled shower enclosure and 3 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and updated full master bath with custom tiled soaker tub, tiled floors and separate walk in shower. Spacious fenced in backyard for entertaining.

~ Convenient to Metro, DC and plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby!

Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5703255)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Nareen St have any available units?
10204 Nareen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10204 Nareen St have?
Some of 10204 Nareen St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 Nareen St currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Nareen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Nareen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10204 Nareen St is pet friendly.
Does 10204 Nareen St offer parking?
Yes, 10204 Nareen St offers parking.
Does 10204 Nareen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10204 Nareen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Nareen St have a pool?
No, 10204 Nareen St does not have a pool.
Does 10204 Nareen St have accessible units?
No, 10204 Nareen St does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Nareen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 Nareen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10204 Nareen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10204 Nareen St does not have units with air conditioning.

