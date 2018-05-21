10204 Nareen St

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Full and Two 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Upper Marlboro! Features a spacious family room with working gas fireplace, updated bath and access to 1 car garage. Second floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo, updated bath, and full sized washer and dryer. The eat in kitchen features a breakfast island, pantry closet, plenty of cabinet storage space, and all stainless steel appliances. Third floor has a full hall bath with tiled floors and tiled shower enclosure and 3 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and updated full master bath with custom tiled soaker tub, tiled floors and separate walk in shower. Spacious fenced in backyard for entertaining.
~ Convenient to Metro, DC and plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby!
Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
(RLNE5703255)