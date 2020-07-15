Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Village Townhomes.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
playground
internet access
accessible
parking
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available. We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$1,000 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
