9157 Lanham Severn Rd

Available 02/15/20 Renovated 4 BR/3 BA Single Family in Lanham! Step into home with attention to detail. Spacious living area with wood floors, tray ceiling, recessed lighting and a fireplace! Dining nook immediately off of the kitchen with great natural light. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a master bath. There are two additional bedrooms and a hall bath for convenience. Finished lower level of the home is carpeted, and offers additional living space to include another bedroom and full bath. Large backyard with a storage shed!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5462960)