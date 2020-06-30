All apartments in Lanham
Find more places like 9157 Lanham Severn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lanham, MD
/
9157 Lanham Severn Rd
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

9157 Lanham Severn Rd

9157 Lanham Severn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lanham
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9157 Lanham Severn Road, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 02/15/20 Renovated 4 BR/3 BA Single Family in Lanham! Step into home with attention to detail. Spacious living area with wood floors, tray ceiling, recessed lighting and a fireplace! Dining nook immediately off of the kitchen with great natural light. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a master bath. There are two additional bedrooms and a hall bath for convenience. Finished lower level of the home is carpeted, and offers additional living space to include another bedroom and full bath. Large backyard with a storage shed!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd have any available units?
9157 Lanham Severn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lanham, MD.
What amenities does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd have?
Some of 9157 Lanham Severn Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9157 Lanham Severn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9157 Lanham Severn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9157 Lanham Severn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9157 Lanham Severn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lanham.
Does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd offer parking?
No, 9157 Lanham Severn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9157 Lanham Severn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd have a pool?
No, 9157 Lanham Severn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd have accessible units?
No, 9157 Lanham Severn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9157 Lanham Severn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9157 Lanham Severn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9157 Lanham Severn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd
Lanham, MD 20706

Similar Pages

Lanham 1 BedroomsLanham Accessible Apartments
Lanham Apartments with GymLanham Dog Friendly Apartments
Lanham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MD
National Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDRose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University