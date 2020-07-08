1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top Level 2 BR/1 BA Apartment in Hyattsville. Come inside to an open floor plan living and dining room with wood flooring and natural light. The updated kitchen provides all new appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinetry, and a breakfast bar for added entertainment! There is also a full sized washer and dryer and a half bath! Upstairs you will find two full sized bedrooms with updated window units and wood flooring. There is also a spacious full bath.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5224754)