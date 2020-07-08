All apartments in Langley Park
1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A

1802 Jasmine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Jasmine Terrace, Langley Park, MD 20783
Langley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top Level 2 BR/1 BA Apartment in Hyattsville. Come inside to an open floor plan living and dining room with wood flooring and natural light. The updated kitchen provides all new appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinetry, and a breakfast bar for added entertainment! There is also a full sized washer and dryer and a half bath! Upstairs you will find two full sized bedrooms with updated window units and wood flooring. There is also a spacious full bath.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5224754)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A have any available units?
1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
What amenities does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A have?
Some of 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A offer parking?
No, 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A have a pool?
No, 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Jasmine Ter Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

