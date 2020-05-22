All apartments in Langley Park
1800 DREXEL ST #201

1800 Drexel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Drexel Street, Langley Park, MD 20783
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
oven
Wonderful, light-filled two bed, one bath condo in Lewisdale area could be your new home! Open and inviting living/dining area is complete with warm, refinished hardwood floors, wooden vaulted ceilings, and large floor to ceiling windows. Balcony! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and brushed nickel fixtures in kitchen. Brand new engineered tile modernizes the full bathroom. Two good sized bedrooms with full closets complete this home. Convenient location to lots of shops, restaurants, and local commuting routes. Successful applicants will have credit scores of 600+ and a household income of $42,000/annually. Housing vouchers welcome. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 have any available units?
1800 DREXEL ST #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
What amenities does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 have?
Some of 1800 DREXEL ST #201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 DREXEL ST #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 DREXEL ST #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 DREXEL ST #201 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 DREXEL ST #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Langley Park.
Does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 DREXEL ST #201 offers parking.
Does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 DREXEL ST #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 have a pool?
No, 1800 DREXEL ST #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 have accessible units?
No, 1800 DREXEL ST #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 DREXEL ST #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 DREXEL ST #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 DREXEL ST #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
