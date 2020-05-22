1800 DREXEL ST #201

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Wonderful, light-filled two bed, one bath condo in Lewisdale area could be your new home! Open and inviting living/dining area is complete with warm, refinished hardwood floors, wooden vaulted ceilings, and large floor to ceiling windows. Balcony! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and brushed nickel fixtures in kitchen. Brand new engineered tile modernizes the full bathroom. Two good sized bedrooms with full closets complete this home. Convenient location to lots of shops, restaurants, and local commuting routes. Successful applicants will have credit scores of 600+ and a household income of $42,000/annually. Housing vouchers welcome. Don't miss this opportunity!