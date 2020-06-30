1604 Erskine St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Lovely 3 BR/1.5 BA Single Family in Hyattsville! Step into a spacious living area with wood floors, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan. The updated eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a designer backsplash! The master bedroom has great natural light, and generous closet space. There are two additional spacious bedrooms as well as a modern full bath! Spacious backyard, that is great for relaxing and entertaining!



Closet to shops and dining!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5614829)