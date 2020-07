Amenities

Come and see this beautiful 3 Bed room and 2 1/2 Bathroom, hard wood floor, semi detached town house fully renovated. It has a brand new HVAC, roof, window and appliances, including new washer and dryer. Fully fenced backyard. Finished lower level with full bath plus extra room in the basement and office space in the main floor. Located near University BLVD and Langley park. Near shopping center.