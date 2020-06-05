7016 TAYLOR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful Home on the Corner in Sought After Landover Hills. Bigger than it looks. Recently painted. Huge Fenced Backyard, Long Driveway off of street. Plenty of Street Parking. New Windows, Roof and Siding. Elegant Separate Dining Room with Built Ins. New Gate on the Back Yard Wood Fence. White on White Kitchen with Ceramic Tiles, Newer Appliances and Exit to a Deck for your Barbecue. Two Good Size Bedrooms on Main level. with a Nice Hall Bath. Master Bedroom on the Upper Level with Private Master Bath. and a Large Walk in Closet. Additional Smaller Bedroom/Study. Large Finished Daylight Basement with small side cabinets and Refrigerator Ready for Four Family to Enjoy Those Popcorn Television Shows. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Mass Transportation. Great Schools.Call Agent Rumi for Showing_301-717-7117