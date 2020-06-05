All apartments in Landover Hills
Find more places like 7016 TAYLOR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover Hills, MD
/
7016 TAYLOR STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

7016 TAYLOR STREET

7016 Taylor Street · (301) 299-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Landover Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7016 Taylor Street, Landover Hills, MD 20784
Landover Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful Home on the Corner in Sought After Landover Hills. Bigger than it looks. Recently painted. Huge Fenced Backyard, Long Driveway off of street. Plenty of Street Parking. New Windows, Roof and Siding. Elegant Separate Dining Room with Built Ins. New Gate on the Back Yard Wood Fence. White on White Kitchen with Ceramic Tiles, Newer Appliances and Exit to a Deck for your Barbecue. Two Good Size Bedrooms on Main level. with a Nice Hall Bath. Master Bedroom on the Upper Level with Private Master Bath. and a Large Walk in Closet. Additional Smaller Bedroom/Study. Large Finished Daylight Basement with small side cabinets and Refrigerator Ready for Four Family to Enjoy Those Popcorn Television Shows. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Mass Transportation. Great Schools.Call Agent Rumi for Showing_301-717-7117

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
7016 TAYLOR STREET has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7016 TAYLOR STREET have?
Some of 7016 TAYLOR STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7016 TAYLOR STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7016 TAYLOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover Hills.
Does 7016 TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
No, 7016 TAYLOR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7016 TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 TAYLOR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
No, 7016 TAYLOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7016 TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 7016 TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7016 TAYLOR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 TAYLOR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7016 TAYLOR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7016 TAYLOR STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave
Landover Hills, MD 20784
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St
Landover Hills, MD 20784

Similar Pages

Landover Hills 3 BedroomsLandover Hills Apartments with Balcony
Landover Hills Apartments with GymLandover Hills Apartments with Parking
Landover Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VA
Rose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity