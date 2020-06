Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming ranch style bungalow on deep water on Main Creek in Pasadena is ready for your client now. Lease can start immediately. The property is furnished. It is a rancher with a stepdown family room with fireplace. It has a bedroom and full bath as well as a kitchen and living area. Fabulous views. There is a pier on the property. Deck. Deep water for sail or power boats.