428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE

Don't miss this opportunity! Wonderful 3 bedroom WATERFRONT cape cod. Here is your chance to feel like you are always on vacation. Bring your boat and enjoy the waterfront lifestyle. No need to pay to store your boat. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, off-street parking, and a large three seasons room that is perfect for entertaining or picking crabs! Tenant responsible for all utilities and minor interior and exterior maintenance. The landlord will CONSIDER one pet on a case-by-case basis. ONLY A CAT OR A SMALL DOG (UNDER 20 LBS) WITH RENTAL REFERENCES FOR THE PET. Tenant requirements: 680+ credit score, 2.5x rent to gross monthly income ratio, stable employment, and excellent rental references. $40 per person application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.