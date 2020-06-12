All apartments in Lake Shore
Find more places like 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Shore, MD
/
428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:06 AM

428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE

428 Riverside Drive · (410) 224-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Shore
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

428 Riverside Drive, Lake Shore, MD 21122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss this opportunity! Wonderful 3 bedroom WATERFRONT cape cod. Here is your chance to feel like you are always on vacation. Bring your boat and enjoy the waterfront lifestyle. No need to pay to store your boat. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, off-street parking, and a large three seasons room that is perfect for entertaining or picking crabs! Tenant responsible for all utilities and minor interior and exterior maintenance. The landlord will CONSIDER one pet on a case-by-case basis. ONLY A CAT OR A SMALL DOG (UNDER 20 LBS) WITH RENTAL REFERENCES FOR THE PET. Tenant requirements: 680+ credit score, 2.5x rent to gross monthly income ratio, stable employment, and excellent rental references. $40 per person application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Shore 1 BedroomsLake Shore 2 Bedrooms
Lake Shore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Shore Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Shore Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDEldersburg, MDBel Air North, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MD
Bel Air, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDChesapeake Beach, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity