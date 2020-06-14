160 Apartments for rent in Lake Arbor, MD with hardwood floors
If you like jazz, you'll love Lake Arbor! This community is home to the famous Lake Arbor Jazz Festival every summer. It attracts major names in the world of jazz, including Brian Lenair, Marcus Young and the Afro Bop Alliance. If you like to groove in the sunshine, make your way over here.
Lake Arbor is a census-designated place (CDP) that covers just over three square miles. The tiny town was originally founded in the 1970s as a planned community, after an earlier attempt to build a housing development on the land went bankrupt. It incorporates Northampton Lake in the south east of the town and Lake Largo in the south west. The town is located in Prince George's County, a half-hour drive from Washington, DC. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Arbor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.