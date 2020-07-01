All apartments in Lake Arbor
9908 VISTA POINTE DR

9908 Vista Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9908 Vista Pointe Dr, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful brand new 4-level Town House centrally located near Largo Town Center and Prince George's Community Collage. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steal appliances. This is a Ryan Home located in the Largo Crescent Community. Walk to Largo Metro (Blue/Silver Line), Town center & UMD Medical Center. The home features spacious bedrooms each with a private bathroom. End your day by parking your cars in the large 2 car garage. To apply go to www.LongandFoster.com, look up address and select "Apply"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR have any available units?
9908 VISTA POINTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR have?
Some of 9908 VISTA POINTE DR's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9908 VISTA POINTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9908 VISTA POINTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 VISTA POINTE DR pet-friendly?
No, 9908 VISTA POINTE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9908 VISTA POINTE DR offers parking.
Does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 VISTA POINTE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR have a pool?
No, 9908 VISTA POINTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR have accessible units?
No, 9908 VISTA POINTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 VISTA POINTE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 VISTA POINTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 VISTA POINTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

