Newly renovated town home in sought-after area. Spacious 4BDR/3.5BTH with 10-ft high ceiling; New kitchen with 42' quality kitchen cabinets and granite counter top; New stainless steel appliances and water heater. Updated bathrooms with beautiful tile floors and trendy vanities with marble tops. All new paints and floors. Great location close to everything. Welcome home!