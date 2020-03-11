All apartments in Kettering
Kettering, MD
143 KYLIE PLACE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

143 KYLIE PLACE

143 Kylie Place · No Longer Available
Location

143 Kylie Place, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Newly updated one-level unit available immediately. Brand new carpet and flooring, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, and new paint throughout! This unit features a large living room with patio access, a separate dining room, and a spacious master bedroom with a full master bath and walk-in closet! The minimum income required to rent this property is $61,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

