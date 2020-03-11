143 KYLIE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly updated one-level unit available immediately. Brand new carpet and flooring, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, and new paint throughout! This unit features a large living room with patio access, a separate dining room, and a spacious master bedroom with a full master bath and walk-in closet! The minimum income required to rent this property is $61,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 620 is required. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.