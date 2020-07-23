160 Apartments for rent in Kemp Mill, MD with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
Results within 1 mile of Kemp Mill
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #301
9802 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1517 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodmoor
10626 S Dunmoor Dr
10626 South Dunmoor Drive, Four Corners, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10626 S Dunmoor Dr Available 09/01/20 Cozy and Sunny Cape Cod in Silver Spring's popular WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Welcome home to your adorable Woodmoor cape. This fantastic home boasts four bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodside Park
1239 Noyes Dr
1239 Noyes Drive, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Brand New Accessory Apartment Less Than 1 Mile to Silver Spring Metro! All Utilities Included! - Welcome to your never been lived in, brand new accessory apartment located inside a lovely home just outside downtown Silver Spring! This spacious

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
1805 ARCOLA AVENUE
1805 Arcola Avenue, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2610 sqft
Great Location! This beautifully freshly painted, remodeled Basement Apartment (1 bedroom and 1 Full Bath) is located conveniently from 270/495/ICC. Situated between Georgia and Colesville Roads.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
1711 ALBERTI DRIVE
1711 Alberti Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1122 sqft
Enjoy a fully furnished, historic farmhouse on a large private lot. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors and classic moldings throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Spring
309 Leighton Avenue
309 Leighton Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Fantastic three level Cape Cod, loved and cared for by owners. This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA house features: third level with large master bedroom and walk-in closet, master bathroom and second bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
118 SHAW AVE
118 Shaw Avenue, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WHAT A FIND! FABULOUS CONTEMPORARY-STYLE HOME FULL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING PRIVATE 1.2 ACRE LOT IN CONVENIENT NORTH SPRINGBROOK! NEW CARPETS, FRESH PAINT, NEWER WINDOWS & ROOF.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Estates
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
Results within 5 miles of Kemp Mill
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$992
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
42 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,181
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
10 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,331
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
18 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,278
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
16 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,538
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
27 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,598
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
16 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
11 Units Available
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,661
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1024 sqft
Granite counters and hardwood floors meet in-unit laundries, secure parking and private balconies in downtown Silver Spring. There is a resident lounge, rooftop terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,505
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1085 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
City Guide for Kemp Mill, MD

"Now, a recent study from cardiologists at the University of Maryland has shown that laughter may have a beneficial effect on the heart." -- Allen Klein

With a population of 12,564 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, this town is famous for its wonderful neighborhoods and prestigious opportunities. Most Kemp Mill city apartments rent from month to month, and some even include utilities that may save you some serious cash. Kemp Mill has one of the higher costs of living in Maryland, but every penny you spend will be worth it for the amenities and the area. Don't worry though; once your search for apartments is over and you're settled into your new place, you'll be more than happy you took the leap to move into this beautiful little Maryland town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Kemp Mill, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kemp Mill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

