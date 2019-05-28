10016 Renfrew Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Charming 3 bedroom house located in Silver Spring!

Unique Southwestern style house conveniently located near Beltway, parks, shopping, hospital, and convenience stores.



Property highlights



- Beautifully polished concrete flooring throughout

- Separate kitchen and dining room

- Additional room in back can be used as a workshop or office

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a large fenced in backyard

- Plenty of storage including a 10x10x10 storage shed

- Private driveway and street parking available

- Guaranteed no rent increase for 3 years

- Receive $75 off your rent if it's paid early (ask for details)

- Pets considered on case by case



Available Now!



(RLNE4897616)