All apartments in Joppatowne
Find more places like 426 Joppa Farm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joppatowne, MD
/
426 Joppa Farm Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:42 PM

426 Joppa Farm Road

426 Joppa Farm Road · (443) 296-5168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Joppatowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

426 Joppa Farm Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom with den/office and 1 full 2 half baths house is located in the heart of Joppa town. This well sought after water town is perfect for you and your family. This house features spacious bedrooms, big kitchen, separate dining room, finished basement which would be perfect for another living room, washer dryer included. Big backyard with beautiful deck perfect for entertaining family and friends. This house is perfect for a big family! This is a must see property and won't last long! See YouTube link for full walkthrough of house. $45 application fee for background and credit check. Vouchers accepted.

https://youtu.be/lN_kkTD5uLA

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Joppa Farm Road have any available units?
426 Joppa Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
Is 426 Joppa Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
426 Joppa Farm Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Joppa Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 426 Joppa Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 426 Joppa Farm Road offer parking?
No, 426 Joppa Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 426 Joppa Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Joppa Farm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Joppa Farm Road have a pool?
No, 426 Joppa Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 426 Joppa Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 426 Joppa Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Joppa Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Joppa Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Joppa Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Joppa Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 426 Joppa Farm Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd
Joppatowne, MD 21085

Similar Pages

Joppatowne 1 BedroomsJoppatowne 2 Bedrooms
Joppatowne Apartments with Washer-DryerJoppatowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Joppatowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PALanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDEast York, PAMillersville, PARiverside, MD
Red Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNorth East, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MDWrightsville, PAFulton, MDStevensville, MDFerndale, MDChester, MDShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Delaware
Towson University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity