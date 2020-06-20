426 Joppa Farm Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom with den/office and 1 full 2 half baths house is located in the heart of Joppa town. This well sought after water town is perfect for you and your family. This house features spacious bedrooms, big kitchen, separate dining room, finished basement which would be perfect for another living room, washer dryer included. Big backyard with beautiful deck perfect for entertaining family and friends. This house is perfect for a big family! This is a must see property and won't last long! See YouTube link for full walkthrough of house. $45 application fee for background and credit check. Vouchers accepted.



https://youtu.be/lN_kkTD5uLA



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.