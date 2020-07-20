409 BONHAM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AWESOME JOPPATOWNE CAPE COD W/ GREAT BACK YARD & PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING! ONE LEVEL LIVING! HOUSE HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED & SHOWS BEAUTIFULLY! NO SMOKING! PETS CASE BY CASE WITH $350 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE! MUST USE DIANA REALTY LEASE & APPL. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. $50.00 APPL. FEE. 1ST MONTH'S RENT & SEC. DEP. ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPL. APPROVAL. ALSO ON FOR SALE!