Joppatowne, MD
409 BONHAM ROAD
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:49 AM

409 BONHAM ROAD

409 Bonham Road · No Longer Available
Location

409 Bonham Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AWESOME JOPPATOWNE CAPE COD W/ GREAT BACK YARD & PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING! ONE LEVEL LIVING! HOUSE HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED & SHOWS BEAUTIFULLY! NO SMOKING! PETS CASE BY CASE WITH $350 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE! MUST USE DIANA REALTY LEASE & APPL. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. $50.00 APPL. FEE. 1ST MONTH'S RENT & SEC. DEP. ARE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPL. APPROVAL. ALSO ON FOR SALE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 BONHAM ROAD have any available units?
409 BONHAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 409 BONHAM ROAD have?
Some of 409 BONHAM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 BONHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
409 BONHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 BONHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 BONHAM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 409 BONHAM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 409 BONHAM ROAD offers parking.
Does 409 BONHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 BONHAM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 BONHAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 409 BONHAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 409 BONHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 409 BONHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 409 BONHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 BONHAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 BONHAM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 BONHAM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
