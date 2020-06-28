246 TRAILS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful and spacious newly constructed home, featuring 2,426 sq.ft above grade of living space. Off street parking with two car garage. The home is nested on a quiet dead end street , rear of home back up to open space and over looking the canal off the Gunpowder River. The home features Entry foyer, Dining area, kitchen with granite counter tops, gas self cleaning range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops in Kitchen, Mud room off garage, large pantry, and 1/2 bath. The family room is spacious, and has a 10 x 12 composite deck off family room over looking the canal. First floor master suite with spacious owners bath and walk in closet. second floor is huge!, loft area, 3 bedrooms and den area. Bedroom 2 has a 10 x 12 deck off it, again over looking the canal. the Lower level is not finished, how ever has walk out and nice rear yard. This is a 55 and older community, credit and back ground check will be conducted for all parties.