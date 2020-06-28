All apartments in Joppatowne
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

246 TRAILS WAY

246 Trails Way · No Longer Available
Location

246 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful and spacious newly constructed home, featuring 2,426 sq.ft above grade of living space. Off street parking with two car garage. The home is nested on a quiet dead end street , rear of home back up to open space and over looking the canal off the Gunpowder River. The home features Entry foyer, Dining area, kitchen with granite counter tops, gas self cleaning range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops in Kitchen, Mud room off garage, large pantry, and 1/2 bath. The family room is spacious, and has a 10 x 12 composite deck off family room over looking the canal. First floor master suite with spacious owners bath and walk in closet. second floor is huge!, loft area, 3 bedrooms and den area. Bedroom 2 has a 10 x 12 deck off it, again over looking the canal. the Lower level is not finished, how ever has walk out and nice rear yard. This is a 55 and older community, credit and back ground check will be conducted for all parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 TRAILS WAY have any available units?
246 TRAILS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 246 TRAILS WAY have?
Some of 246 TRAILS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 TRAILS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
246 TRAILS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 TRAILS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 246 TRAILS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 246 TRAILS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 246 TRAILS WAY offers parking.
Does 246 TRAILS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 TRAILS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 TRAILS WAY have a pool?
No, 246 TRAILS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 246 TRAILS WAY have accessible units?
No, 246 TRAILS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 246 TRAILS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 TRAILS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 TRAILS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 TRAILS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
