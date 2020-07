Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE --ALSO FEATURES -- A TRUE MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET -- OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, & HARDWOOD FLOORS -- FORMAL LIVING ROOM -- FAMILY ROOM AND HALF BATH MAKE ENTERTAINING A DREAM -- DON'T WAIT YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!