1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE

3000+ Sq Ft Office Ready to Move in, Perfect Fit for Sports Medicine or Sports Associated Office Looks Out on Soccer/Lacrosse Field Across Street from Indoor Batting/Training Facility, Perfect Fit Construction, Engineering, State Roads Offices Less than 5 minutes from I-95, Bull Pen Center Area, 2 Private Offices, Reception Office, Buzz -in Outer Lobby Door, Filing areas/Printing Area, Lunch Room with Appliances, Coffee Area, Powder Room and Shower Room. Excellent Parking, Ramped Entrance. Any and All Options of Use Open to Landlord Discussion