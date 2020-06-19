All apartments in Joppatowne
Joppatowne, MD
1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE
1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE

1201 Pauls Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

1201 Pauls Lane, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
3000+ Sq Ft Office Ready to Move in, Perfect Fit for Sports Medicine or Sports Associated Office Looks Out on Soccer/Lacrosse Field Across Street from Indoor Batting/Training Facility, Perfect Fit Construction, Engineering, State Roads Offices Less than 5 minutes from I-95, Bull Pen Center Area, 2 Private Offices, Reception Office, Buzz -in Outer Lobby Door, Filing areas/Printing Area, Lunch Room with Appliances, Coffee Area, Powder Room and Shower Room. Excellent Parking, Ramped Entrance. Any and All Options of Use Open to Landlord Discussion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE have any available units?
1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE currently offering any rent specials?
1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE pet-friendly?
No, 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE offer parking?
Yes, 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE does offer parking.
Does 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE have a pool?
No, 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE does not have a pool.
Does 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE have accessible units?
No, 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 PAULS LN #3200 SQFT OFFICE does not have units with air conditioning.
