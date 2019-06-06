All apartments in Indian Head
Indian Head, MD
8 Mattingly Ave
8 Mattingly Ave

8 Mattingly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Indian Head, Charles County, Maryland - Move in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot is ready for you and your family. It features brand new carpet upstairs, newer HVAC unit and new hot water heater. It has 2 bdrm, full bath, living room and kitchen upstairs and one bedroom, full bath, laundry room and a den downstairs. It is a great location, close to the Indian Head Naval Base, the water with fishing pier and boat ramp and the Village Green. Section 8 okay. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Mattingly Ave have any available units?
8 Mattingly Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
Is 8 Mattingly Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8 Mattingly Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Mattingly Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8 Mattingly Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 8 Mattingly Ave offer parking?
No, 8 Mattingly Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8 Mattingly Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Mattingly Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Mattingly Ave have a pool?
No, 8 Mattingly Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8 Mattingly Ave have accessible units?
No, 8 Mattingly Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Mattingly Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Mattingly Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Mattingly Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Mattingly Ave has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

