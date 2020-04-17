All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:37 AM

304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY

304 Doctor Andrews Way · No Longer Available
Location

304 Doctor Andrews Way, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Welcome to this Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA townhouse condo ~located near the Indian Head Naval Base. Newly painted, with brand new carpet throughout ready to move in! Offering you Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry cabinets and Corian Counters in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Cozy open concept Living. French Doors lead you ~to the 2nd Story ~Balcony with composite deck, and you have a rear entrance Garage too. ~Conveniently located within walking distance to the Indian Head Navel Base and makes for an Ideal commute to the National Harbor, DC, Northern VA and Waldorf shopping and restaurants.Tenant responsible for all utilities *AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY have any available units?
304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY have?
Some of 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY offers parking.
Does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY have a pool?
No, 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY have accessible units?
No, 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

