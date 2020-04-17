304 DOCTOR ANDREWS WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA townhouse condo ~located near the Indian Head Naval Base. Newly painted, with brand new carpet throughout ready to move in! Offering you Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry cabinets and Corian Counters in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Cozy open concept Living. French Doors lead you ~to the 2nd Story ~Balcony with composite deck, and you have a rear entrance Garage too. ~Conveniently located within walking distance to the Indian Head Navel Base and makes for an Ideal commute to the National Harbor, DC, Northern VA and Waldorf shopping and restaurants.Tenant responsible for all utilities *AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*