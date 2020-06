Amenities

4 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! This beautiful 4 level, brick front townhouse has enough space for all your needs with 3200 sq ft. Home features 2 master bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, extra large family room, overly spacious family room, large kitchen, large bedrooms and 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Naval Base and a straight route to the beltway. You don't want to miss out on this much house for this low price! A 650+ credit score is required to schedule a showing.