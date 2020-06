Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Beautiful two level townhouse with 3 good sized rooms and 1 1/2 bath awaits for a good tenant :). Wood floors thought-out two levels, laundry in the upper level and there is large storage and patio in the back. Property comes with two assigned parking spaces. SECTION 8 WELCOMED.