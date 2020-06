Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious,3 BR,2.5 BATH town home with huge deck and basement. Close to Naval Base, National Harbor and MGM.Most of the residents work at Alexandria and DC area. It has new floor, stainless steel appliance, new water heater, fresh paint, and new toilets.