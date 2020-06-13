Apartment List
/
MD
/
ilchester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5834 Blue Sky
5834 Blue Sky, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2298 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 22,2020.3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Elkridge townhouse. Nice, open kitchen with island and pantry. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced back yard. Garage. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5408 Simpkins Ct
5408 Simkins Court, Ilchester, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4336 sqft
AVAILABLE June 23, 2020. Stunning Centre Hall Colonial beautifully decorated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7717 HEATHERSIDE LANE
7717 Heatherside Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Spacious one car garage townhome in Woodland Village. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Back to wooded lot and walk out basement with patio and deck. Separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8371 MONTGOMERY RUN ROAD
8371 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1083 sqft
Perfect move-in condition 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, mid-level condo in sought after Ellicott City! Recently replaced carpeting, and custom paint decor! Family room w/slider to deck! Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4919 WINDPOWER WAY
4919 Windpower Way, Ilchester, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4275 sqft
Incredible opportunity to rent this beautiful home in Locust Chapel. This fully loaded home features hardwood floors on the main level for the Formal Living room and Dining rooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5838 SHADY OAK LANE
5838 Shady Oak Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Nice, Sunny & Bright End-unit 3 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Town Home in convenient Shady Oaks~3 Finished Levels with Builder upgrades~9+ft ceilings~Ceramic & Hardwood Flooring on the Main Level~Kitchen with Granite
Results within 1 mile of Ilchester
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
8 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Long Reach
6 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Long Reach
7 Units Available
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Long Reach
4 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6015 Rock Glen Dr Unit 405
6015 Rock Glen Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
848 sqft
Available 6/23/20. Stunning Condominium in the popular neighborhood of Rockburn! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Full kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
8426 Each Leaf Ct
8426 Each Leaf Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1871 sqft
Available June 22,2020.End of Group town home in Kendall Ridge with finished walkout basement, eat-in kitchen, all appliances, family room, living room, dining room, utility room, assigned parking, blinds, deck. No smoking. Will consider your pet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6400 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6400 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
859 sqft
Available immediately. 2 BR, 2 BA terrace level condo in Rockburn Commons. Convenient to major commuter routes, shopping and eateries. Ample parking on street and 2 parking passes for parking lot. Fireplace, full size washer/dryer and patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5859 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5859 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Level Townhouse. Kitchen, dining room and living room all feature pergo flooring. Sliding doors off living room leading to to deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7916 QUIDDITCH LN
7916 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available June first.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2350 sqft
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.
City Guide for Ilchester, MD

Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.

Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ilchester, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ilchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ilchester 3 BedroomsIlchester Accessible ApartmentsIlchester Apartments with BalconyIlchester Apartments with Garage
Ilchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIlchester Apartments with ParkingIlchester Apartments with PoolIlchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ilchester Furnished ApartmentsIlchester Pet Friendly PlacesIlchester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDCape St. Claire, MD
Annapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDLeisure World, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College