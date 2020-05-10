All apartments in Ilchester
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:10 PM

7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD

7335 Brookview · (410) 465-8130
Location

7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD 21075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
tennis court
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course. There is also a separate room which could be used as an office, den, or even dining room. New engineered hardwood floors throughout for easy maintenance. New hot water heater and furnace and A/C. An integral garage with auto door opener and private entrance into the building. Welcome guest into a tastefully decorated lobby. Current owners have paid off the annual developer fee. Enjoy a private pool, clubhouse with exercise room, tennis courts, walking trails, and so much more! Stores and public transportation are extremely close as well! Covid-19 showing protocols for all showings. Before entering the building you must wear a mask, and gloves (bring your own) and take them with you when you leave. Come and see this before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD have any available units?
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD have?
Some of 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ilchester.
Does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD does offer parking.
Does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD has a pool.
Does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD has accessible units.
Does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD has units with air conditioning.
