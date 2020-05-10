7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD

Amenities
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course. There is also a separate room which could be used as an office, den, or even dining room. New engineered hardwood floors throughout for easy maintenance. New hot water heater and furnace and A/C. An integral garage with auto door opener and private entrance into the building. Welcome guest into a tastefully decorated lobby. Current owners have paid off the annual developer fee. Enjoy a private pool, clubhouse with exercise room, tennis courts, walking trails, and so much more! Stores and public transportation are extremely close as well! Covid-19 showing protocols for all showings. Before entering the building you must wear a mask, and gloves (bring your own) and take them with you when you leave. Come and see this before it is gone!