Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Cheverly Gardens

Open Now until 5pm
3554 55th Ave · (301) 710-0964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20784

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5459-9D · Avail. Sep 5

$1,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Unit 5450-4N · Avail. Aug 5

$1,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Unit 5453-12D · Avail. Jul 20

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3559-8 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

Unit 5383-TQ · Avail. Aug 5

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 5461-5D · Avail. Sep 5

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 481 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cheverly Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint. Enjoy the closest lifestyle interests such as Woodmore Towne Centre, Mall at Prince Georges, FedEx Field, Downtown, D.C., and the National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/Person
Deposit: $500- 2 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $35
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds up to 35 Lbs
Parking Details: Free Parking with Permit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cheverly Gardens have any available units?
Cheverly Gardens has 20 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cheverly Gardens have?
Some of Cheverly Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cheverly Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Cheverly Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cheverly Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Cheverly Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Cheverly Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Cheverly Gardens offers parking.
Does Cheverly Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cheverly Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cheverly Gardens have a pool?
No, Cheverly Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Cheverly Gardens have accessible units?
No, Cheverly Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Cheverly Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Cheverly Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
