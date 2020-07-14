Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cheverly Gardens.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint. Enjoy the closest lifestyle interests such as Woodmore Towne Centre, Mall at Prince Georges, FedEx Field, Downtown, D.C., and the National Harbor.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 9 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/Person
Deposit: $500- 2 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $35
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds up to 35 Lbs
Parking Details: Free Parking with Permit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cheverly Gardens have any available units?
Cheverly Gardens has 20 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.