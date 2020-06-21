All apartments in Huntingtown
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD

3491 Solomons Island Road · (301) 794-9400
Location

3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2324 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***ALARM ON HOME*** **Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New Floors, Recessed Lights, Drive Way/w 2 car garage, Nice Size Back Yard, Huge Patio for Entertaining, & more. This won't last long!**PLEASE REMOVE SHOES OR WEAR BOOTIES**COVID-19 NOTICE: Please follow these COVID-19 practices: Face masks or facial coverings are required at all times, and all visitors to wear gloves. Please remove shoes or wear booties. There should only be 1 Agent and 2 Buyers while viewing homes per COVID-19 Guidelines. Please practice social distancing while showing or viewing this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

