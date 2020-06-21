3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***ALARM ON HOME*** **Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New Floors, Recessed Lights, Drive Way/w 2 car garage, Nice Size Back Yard, Huge Patio for Entertaining, & more. This won't last long!**PLEASE REMOVE SHOES OR WEAR BOOTIES**COVID-19 NOTICE: Please follow these COVID-19 practices: Face masks or facial coverings are required at all times, and all visitors to wear gloves. Please remove shoes or wear booties. There should only be 1 Agent and 2 Buyers while viewing homes per COVID-19 Guidelines. Please practice social distancing while showing or viewing this home.