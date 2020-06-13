Apartment List
/
MD
/
hillcrest heights
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

244 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Heights, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court Apartments
4431 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint apartments featuring bathtubs, giant walk-in closets, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and laundry on site. 24-hour maintenance teams on call. Parking available. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
25 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes All utilities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1
3528 19th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ud31kvH5E14 Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2125 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2125 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2816 HARTFORD STREET SE
2816 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5200 sqft
NOTE: NO showings Friday 7pm thru Sunday at 10am. Recently remodeled 3br upper level unit. Features include newer appliances, kitchen countertops and hardwood floors. Private spacious balcony for your outdoor enjoyment and off street alley parking.

1 of 17

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.

1 of 17

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Hillcrest Heights
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Southwest - Waterfront
23 Units Available
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,001
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1211 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
H Street-NoMa
21 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
22 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,431
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Logan Circle - Shaw
17 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,768
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
184 Units Available
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
Southwest - Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,591
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Braddock Road Metro
52 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,735
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
278 Units Available
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,928
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1204 sqft
High-rise with high style. Amazing rooftop deck with pool and panoramic views. Easy access to major freeways and upscale amenities that include a bocce court and yoga. Green community features and elegant interiors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hillcrest Heights, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hillcrest Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hillcrest Heights 1 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 2 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 3 BedroomsHillcrest Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with GymHillcrest Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillcrest Heights Apartments with Parking
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerHillcrest Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsHillcrest Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University